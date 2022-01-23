Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.52 Million Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Brady by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 881,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brady by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,905,000 after purchasing an additional 236,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brady by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,798 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,141,000 after buying an additional 174,623 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,635,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

NYSE:BRC opened at $52.22 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.