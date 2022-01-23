Deutsche Bank AG Sells 38,554 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,554 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,667,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 525.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 108,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,754 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,840,350. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

PING opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.