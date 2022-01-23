Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,038 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,504,000 after acquiring an additional 283,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 9.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 4.60. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.