Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,011 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 17.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 586.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 84.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 305.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNN opened at $130.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.08. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $130.27 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

