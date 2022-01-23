Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $340.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.43.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $245.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,730.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Workday has a 12 month low of $217.60 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,504,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 522,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after acquiring an additional 468,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.