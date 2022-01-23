Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to $38.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $29.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.57%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

