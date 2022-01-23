Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $288.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.73.

AMT stock opened at $244.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

