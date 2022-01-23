Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $288.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.73.
AMT stock opened at $244.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72.
In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
