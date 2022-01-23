Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €66.45 ($75.51).

DPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($85.28) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of DPW traded down €1.59 ($1.81) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €52.47 ($59.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,557,786 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is €54.99 and its 200 day moving average is €56.31. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($46.95).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

