DG Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE)

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARYE. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter worth $306,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter worth $988,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter worth $494,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter worth $3,001,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARYE opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

