DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.09. DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $14,175,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,744 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 69.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,327,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 956,416 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth $7,268,000.

DRH stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.78.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Article: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.