Digital Reserve Currency Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $735,011.41 and $4,746.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00012202 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.21 or 0.00337438 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

