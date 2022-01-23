Dimension Capital Management LLC Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dimension Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $63.27 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

