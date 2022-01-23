Dimension Capital Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dimension Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $397.50 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.99 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $599.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.76. The stock has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.42.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

