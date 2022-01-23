DinoSwap (DINO) Trading 38.2% Lower This Week

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 38.2% against the dollar. DinoSwap has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $169,661.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00052442 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.24 or 0.06962166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,952.88 or 0.99794897 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003437 BTC.

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 75,579,301 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

