Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Shares of DFS traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.45. 1,958,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,281. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.25 and its 200 day moving average is $122.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $81.27 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,003 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.4% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

