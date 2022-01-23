Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $148.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE DFS opened at $114.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.