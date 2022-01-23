DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,208 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in DISH Network by 22.8% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,169,000 after purchasing an additional 812,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,214,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,759,000 after acquiring an additional 317,551 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 879.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 263,429 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 6.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,526,000 after acquiring an additional 259,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 127.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 172,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.10.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DISH. TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

