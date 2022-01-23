Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) PT Lowered to $13.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Diversey stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Diversey has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Diversey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the second quarter worth about $741,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 135.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 25.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,507,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,004,000 after buying an additional 2,499,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

