Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.88

Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.88 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $820.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $374,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,916,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 509,825 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,087,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,926,000 after purchasing an additional 308,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 840,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

