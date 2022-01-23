Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stake Raised by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Dover by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of Dover stock opened at $173.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.35. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.