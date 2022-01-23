Dragonchain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $616,346.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Dragonchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $25.16 million and approximately $616,346.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00044478 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,774,090 coins. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

Dragonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars.

