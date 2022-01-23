Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.08 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00051627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.36 or 0.06901475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00059591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,297.77 or 0.99864842 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003426 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.