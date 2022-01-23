Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,392 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 17.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Duke Energy by 287.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 52,914 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy stock opened at $102.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.62. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

