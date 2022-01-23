DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,902 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,537 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,688 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,980,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.35.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $77.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

