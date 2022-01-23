DXdao Trading Down 17.9% This Week (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, DXdao has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. DXdao has a total market cap of $19.37 million and approximately $188,813.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can now be bought for $392.79 or 0.01121171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.55 or 0.00284163 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006009 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003577 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

