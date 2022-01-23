Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,915.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,443 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,707 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after acquiring an additional 952,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after acquiring an additional 851,935 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.81.

DT opened at $48.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 173.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.