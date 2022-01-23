E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vaxart by 281.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 114,282 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 355,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter worth $91,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 16.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 41.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

VXRT stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $602.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. Vaxart’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

