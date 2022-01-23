E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 11,179 ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 667.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 35.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 21,052 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 49.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 188.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCXI. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

