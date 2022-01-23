E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPZM. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,748,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,096,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,368,000. Burrage Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 836,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 272,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,068,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 221,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.