E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 104.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 4.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in ImmunityBio by 3.7% during the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 16.8% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $5.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $45.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

