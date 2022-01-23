e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 422,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,552,596 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

