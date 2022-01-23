Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BTX opened at $2.67 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.