Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $575,744,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $447,802,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 341.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,191 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,489,000 after buying an additional 907,484 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $270,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,507. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $125.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

