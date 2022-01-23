Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $436,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2,258.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498,653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 27,749.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,141,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,683 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,442,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,447,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,456 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

