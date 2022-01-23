Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

CCEP opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

