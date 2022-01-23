Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ashland Global by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ashland Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after buying an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.10.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.25. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.16 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.06.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.20 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

