Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 45,513 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 89.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,513 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.12 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of -185.19, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average of $101.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

