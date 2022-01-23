Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of ESTE traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. 732,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,371. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 24,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,381,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 129,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

