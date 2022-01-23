Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. Eastern Bankshares posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.95 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

EBC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. 814,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,423. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

