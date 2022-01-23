ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives $10.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

Several research analysts have commented on ECNCF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $4.19 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

