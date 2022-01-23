Edgewood Management LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 4.5% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Netflix worth $2,679,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital International Investors increased its position in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Netflix by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Netflix by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $308,901,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $599.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.99 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.42.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

