Edgewood Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

