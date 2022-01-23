Edgewood Management LLC Has $4.08 Billion Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,275,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,244 shares during the period. Snap makes up 6.9% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,083,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap by 14.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 59.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 8.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap by 33.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 237,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 59,860 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Snap stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $61.46.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $13,902,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,462,340 shares of company stock valued at $78,166,432.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

