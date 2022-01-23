Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Million

Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce sales of $4.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $7.50 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $11.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $17.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $20.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.08 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDIT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $116,577. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,964,000 after buying an additional 1,076,258 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,059,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 133.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,003 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 211.7% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 517,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,293,000 after purchasing an additional 351,280 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,535,000 after purchasing an additional 210,444 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.93. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $73.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

