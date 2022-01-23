Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 1,095 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 128.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHIQ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 72.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

CHIQ stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

