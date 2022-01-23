Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires New Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVCR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 401.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.83.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.81 and a beta of 0.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.