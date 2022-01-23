Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 40.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 78.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,373.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of PBW stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average of $79.79. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $55.49 and a 52 week high of $138.60.

