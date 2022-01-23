Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $104,000 in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $13,491,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 360.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 132,400 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $5,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $70,553,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $463,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $10,370,020.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.95. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFLT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.65.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.