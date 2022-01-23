Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 163.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,361,000. State Street Corp increased its position in DraftKings by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after buying an additional 3,381,779 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after buying an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after buying an additional 2,649,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $2,459,588.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 412,191 shares of company stock worth $17,970,573 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.