Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes $36,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW opened at $35.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. Corning’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.42.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

